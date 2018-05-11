Sasikala issues legal notice to brother asking not to use her name, photo

[India], May 11 (ANI): Convicted All India Anna Dravida Munerta Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader VK Sasikala on Friday issued a legal notice to her brother V Dhivaharan, asking him not to use her name or photographs.

This comes in the sidelines of an ongoing feud between Dhivaharan and his nephew TTV Dhinakaran that began when the sidelined AIASMK leader launched his own party, Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) in March.

Dhivaharan accused Dhinakaran of taking the step without consulting anybody, and refused to acknowledge his party. This was followed by exchange of barbs between the two.

Meanwhile, Dhinakaran appointed Sasikala the post of AMMK General Secretary and chose himself to be the Deputy General Secretary. While Sasikala has refrained comments on the matter, her latest move may be seen as her stand in the feud. (ANI)