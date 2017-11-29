Sasikala jail bribery row: Karnataka cop Roopa Moudgil sued for Rs 20-crore by former boss

Chennai: Roopa D Moudgil, the Indian Police Service (IPS) officer who exposed Sasikala's alleged preferential treatment in Bengaluru Central Prison, has been sued by an ex-boss.

Former Director General of Police (prisons) HN Sathyanarayana Rao slapped a Rs 20-crore defamation case against Moudgil.

Rao also included an English newspaper and a local channel in his defamation suit.

The former IPS officer, who moved to Bengaluru civil court on Monday, further sought a public apology from Moudgil.

Moudgil had accused the AIADMK leader Sasikala of paying Rs 2 crore bribe to Rao in exchange for favours. A few days later, she was transferred as the inspector general of police and commissioner for traffic and road safety in Bengaluru. Rao, who retired in August 2017, has denied all allegations. Sasikala is currently serving a four-year jail term in a disproportionate assets case. Earlier this month, taxmen sleuths have detected undisclosed income of Rs 1,430 crore in respect of ten assessee groups which included those linked to jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala, her kin and their associates.