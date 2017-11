Sasikala watches on as her businesses and family come under scrutiny

Last Thursday, what Income Tax officials have dubbed “Operation clean money” was underway where officials from the Income Tax department conducted raids on more than 180 locations across the state of Tamil Nadu and the country. This included raids at the offices and premises of jailed AIADMK leader V K Sasikala and her family members such as at Sengamala Thayar Educational Trust Women’s College run by Sasikala’s brother V Dhivakaran and at his residence.

In Chennai, raids were conducted at the offices of Jaya TV, Midas Golden Distilleries, Jazz Cinemas and the Kodanad Estate in the Nilgiris. Responding to the obvious claim from the Sasikala camp and specifically from TTV Dhinakaran that the raids are politically motivated, senior AIADMK leader and Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar dismissed the notion that there was a connection between the ruling party and the searches being carried out by Income Tax department officials.

Journalist A Subramani in a column for the Times of India writes on why IT raids are often said to be tools of political vendetta –

The column points to precedents to inconsistency in the approach. Examples cited are the raids on gutka godowns where names of officials and politicians on the payrolls of gutka wholesalers were found. In December of last year, raids were conducted on the then Tamil Nadu chief secretary, although the main target was sand mining baron Sekhar Reddy.

Looking at the raids on abroad political spectrum, India Today TV journalist Akshaya Nath, in a column sheds some light on the family who were the target of the Income tax raids last week –

Jaya TV reported on the raids by saying that there was an attempt by the Income Tax officials to intimidate the board of directors of the news channel; and this was the work of the BJP government. They reported on how the central government is using its power in an illegal manner in conducting the raids.

They also asserted that other media outlets have been falsely reporting that documents were found at the home of Vivek Jayaraman, the CEO of Jaya TV and the Managing Director of Jazz Cinemas, when they insist that no documents were found and criticized the media for not reporting on the news accurately.

The Deccan Chronicle editorial stated that the raids were appropriate though conceding that the timing could be question but not the intent –

The Times of India reported that Sasikala spent much of Friday and Saturday watching the news and seemed disturbed by the raids being conducted on her properties and her kin. Sasikala is currently in the middle of her four year term in a Bengaluru prison after she was convicted in a disproportionate assets case.

As for political consequences, Sasikala and her allies could be weakened by the I-T raids and her influence on the AIADMK could be significantly damaged as pointed out by the Hindustan Times editorial

