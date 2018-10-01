Satinath Barale expelled for badmouthing Swami Shankar Dev: Ramdev

[India], Oct 1 (ANI): Yoga exponent Ramdev on Monday informed that his Patanjali Yogpeeth's employee Satinath Barale has been expelled from the company for allegedly making derogatory comments on Swami Shankar Dev.

Speaking to ANI, Ramdev said, "A few days ago, a Patanjali employee- Satinath, who was imparting yoga lessons in Assam, made impermeable comments on our respected Swami Shankar Dev Ji Maharaj. He made ignorant comments on him. The entire Patanjali Yogpeeth family is very hurt."

Swami Shankar Dev is a founder trustee of Divya Yog Mandir Trust and Patanjali Yogpeeth Trust.

"As soon as we came to know about it, we immediately expelled him, we also issued a press release, which conveys our thoughts and the respect we have for our saints, and we don't support such indecent and foolish talks," Ramdev added.

The yoga guru further stated that they follow the teachings and orders that were laid down by saintly figures like Swami Shankar Dev, and donated Rs 1,00,000 in a festival that was organised in Assam's Sonitpur district.

Ramdev said that they treat Swami Shankar Dev like a spiritual great and at Patanjali, they have made a catalogue of all the spiritual greats.

"We treat Swami Shankar Dev ji Maharaj like we treat Guru Nanak Dev Ji Maharaj, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Maharaj, Sant Tulsidas Ji Maharaj. This catalogue can be found in every room at Patanjali, to take inspiration from their character. We are very thankful for his contributions as a great saint to this country," Ramdev said.

On September 28, Barale had allegedly said that Shankar Dev is not a saint and that there is nothing spiritual about him. He made the remarks at a yoga camp in Duni in the Darrang district of Assam.