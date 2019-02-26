Satisfied with Indian govt’s briefing on IAF strikes: Dean of Diplomatic Corp

[India], Feb 26 (ANI): Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Castellanos on Tuesday expressed satisfaction on being brief by the Indian government about the IAF air strikes carried out to destroy terror camps in Pakistan.

Sharing the details of the briefing, Dean of Diplomatic Corps, Hans Castellanos said the air strikes did not affect any civilian or any Pak military installation and that it was a direct attack carried out on the basis of credible intelligence.

Castellanos told ANI, "We have just briefed the same thing that the foreign secretary said to the media. The fact that we get a briefing from the foreign secretary directly avoids any misinformation that we might get from other sources."

On being asked his reaction on the IAF strike, "It is not for me to have an opinion. We informed our government about what happened and the information is that they acted responsibly and did not affect any civilian population or any Pakistani military installation. It was a very directed attack due to credible intelligence received." Earlier in the day, Indian Air Force (IAF) had attacked terror camps in Balakot area in Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, targeting key operatives of dreaded terror outfit—Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM), which carried out a debilitating attack on CRPF convoy in Pulwama on February 14 in which as many as 40 jawans were killed. (ANI)