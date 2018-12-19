Satya Pal Malik slams Mukesh Ambani for spending lavishly in daughter's wedding

& Kashmir) [India], Dec 19 (ANI): In a veiled attack at Reliance owner Mukesh Ambani, Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik on Wednesday said that "one of the richest men in the country has spent Rs. 700 crore in his daughter's marriage but donated nothing for charity".

Speaking at a function organised to mark the Flag Day celebrations here, Malik, without naming Ambani said that the money the millionaire spent for his daughter's lavish marriage ceremony could have been used for opening 700 schools in Jammu and Kashmir or given to 7,000 widows of slain Army personnel to raise their children.

"One of the richest men in the country has spent Rs 700 crore on his daughter's marriage and says that he doesn't spend on charity arguing that he is rather adding to the nation's wealth. He is increasing nation's wealth only to spend Rs 700 crore in his daughter's marriage," said the Governor. "The money could have been used for opening 700 good schools in the Jammu and Kashmir or could have been given to 7,000 widows of Armymen who would have to spend it on bringing up their children," said Malik. Malik also targeted the politicians and bureaucrats of Jammu and Kashmir saying that they are becoming richer day by day and are left with no sensitivity so as to spend on charity. "In Kashmir, the politicians and bureaucrats have accumulated wealth and have become wealthy. They are not sensitive towards society and don't spend a penny on charity, I consider these people rotten potatoes," he remarked.(ANI)