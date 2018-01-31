Satyagraha over death penalty for child rapists

[India], Jan 31 (ANI): Two days after the horrific rape of an 8-month-old baby in the National Capital, the Delhi Commission of Women (DCW) has launched a Satyagraha - non-violent protest - to urge the Centre and the State to address the issue of rising rapes of children.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal has announced that she and her team will not be going back home for the next 30 days and will work day and night to mark their protest.

The DCW chief has stated that the silence of the Centre which is responsible for maintaining the law and order in this regard is deafening.

Swati said that she has written several letters to the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and has met Rajnath Singh on the issue several times. However, a single step has not been taken by anyone on the matter. She added that the Commission will take the Satyagraha to households in Delhi and will ensure that over one lakh signatures reach the Prime Minister on this issue. The DCW chief has stated, "I request my PM to immediately pay attention to the plight of these little girls. Considering the special status if Delhi and having approached all authorities before with no result, I feel that nothing shall move until the PM of the country pays personal attention in the matter. The 8-month-old baby that was raped is the baby of the country. She has not been raped but the Commission has been raped whose repeated recommendations are being ignored." "We are giving 30 days to the Centre and the State to get it's act together on the issue of women safety in the Capital. We will be doing Satyagraha, not going back home and working round the clock to shake the sleeping system. In case the system fails to move even then, the Delhi Commission for Women shall launch a massive agitation in the Capital", she added. (ANI)