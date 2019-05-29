Satyajit Deshmukh denies speculations of joining BJP

[India], May 29 (ANI): Congress Maharashtra MLA Satyajit Deshmukh on Wednesday denied speculations of joining BJP.

Calling the news ill-founded, Deshmukh while speaking to ANI in Mumbai said, " News is baseless, shocked such news being spread. I am with Congress and will be in Congress only, someone has intentionally spread this rumour to damage my reputation."

This statement from the Congress Maharashtra MLA came after reports surfaced that Satyajit Deshmukh, and lawmaker Vishwajeet Kadam, are unhappy with the state party leadership and the BJP leaders are in touch with the two leaders.

Satyajit is the son of former Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee president Shivajirao Deshmukh. Shivajirao passed away at the age of 84 in January after a prolonged illness. (ANI)