Satyendra Jain's condition stable, confirms doctor

[India] Jun 18(ANI): Health Minister Satyendra Jain's condition is stable, informed Dr JS Passey on Monday.

"After watching his (Satyendra Jain) ketone report, we decided to admit him to hospital. His blood pressure is normal now. He is having some breathing issues, but stable," Dr Passey, LNJP Hospital told ANI.

He further said that Jain was stable in the afternoon but his ketone level was high and it was in the evening when he complained of headache, nausea and breathing problems.

"Our team of 3 specialists- cardiologist, diabetologist and nephrologist, was checking them (protesting Ministers) morning and evening. Jain was stable in the afternoon but his ketone level was high. In the evening, he complained of headache, nausea, and breathing problems," Dr Passey added. The Minister was admitted to LNJP Hospital after his health deteriorated during the ongoing 'dharna' at Raj Niwas on late Sunday night. Jain, along with Kejriwal, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and Cabinet minister Gopal Rai was on a sit-in strike at Raj Niwas, the official residence of Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal since June 11. The strike was called for to demand a direction to the IAS officers working under the Delhi administration to end their 'undeclared strike', among other demands. (ANI)