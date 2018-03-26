'Saudi Arabia opening airspace for Israel-bound Air India flights great move'

[Israel], Mar 26 (ANI): The India head of Israel's Ministry of Tourism, Hasan Madah lauded Saudi Arabia for opening its airspace for the newly operational Israel-bound Air India flights and expressed hope for influx in tourists.

"Saudi Arabia has opened its airspace for Air India to fly to Israel, I think it is a great move. I hope many more people will come to Israel and there will be peace in the region," Madah told ANI.

In a first, Air India began its direct flight service between New Delhi and Air India, on March 22.

The flights will fly over Saudi Arabia covering a shorter route that will save three hours, to complete the journey in mere seven hours. Earlier, the only direct flight between Israel and India was operated by Israel's national carrier, El Al, between Tel Aviv and Mumbai. (ANI)