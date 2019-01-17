Saudi Arabian man arrested at Delhi airport with live bullet

[India], Jan 17 (ANI): Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) has arrested a Saudi Arabian national for allegedly carrying a live bullet in his bag at the Delhi airport, stated an official statement released on Thursday.

During the regular security checks at the airport on Wednesday, a CISF soldier detected a "live bullet of 6.35 mm" from the luggage of Alotaibi Salman Wuhaymir T.

Salman was supposed to take an Oman Air Flight to Riyadh via Muscat. However, when he was being interrogated, he failed to produce a valid document regarding a live bullet, following which, Salman was handed over to Delhi airport police.

An FIR has been register against Salman under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act. (ANI)