SBI adopts Odisha village for digital payments

[India], Apr 11 (ANI): The Kalinga Nagar branch of State Bank of India adopted a village in Purba Medinipur district of the state to familiarise the residents with cashless transactions.

Following the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to promote cashless economy, the bank took the initiative at Bhagabanpur to make all residents of the village to transact digitally.

In their first attempt, the SBI distributed android phones with a USB based fingerprint capture device to the shopkeepers to usher in digital transactions.

SBI official Praveena Kala said the initiative will make people more empowered. "We have given mobile and Aadhaar enabled machines to 20 shopkeepers. So anybody who has an account with SBI or anywhere else and if they have aadhaar number seeded in it, they can just come to the shop and put the thumb impression and can get the money," she said. (ANI)