SC adjourns hearing in Tarun Tejpal rape case

[India], Apr. 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned the hearing in a rape case against former Tehelka magazine editor-in-chief Tarun Tejpal.

The top court will take up the matter on May 9.

On April 9, the apex court refused to stay proceedings pending against Tejpal.

The court was hearing Tejpal's plea seeking suppressing of rape and other charges levelled against him.

In 2013, a female employee accused Tejpal of sexually assaulting her inside the elevator of a five-star hotel in Goa.

Tejpal has been framed under section 354-A (sexual harassment), 354-B (assault or use of criminal force on a woman with intent to disrobe), 341 and 342 (punishment for wrongful restraint) and 376 (punishment for rape) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). He was also charged with rape and was arrested in November 2013. He was later released on a bail after six months of imprisonment. (ANI)