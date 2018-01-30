SC admits Abu Salem plea in 1993 blast case

[India] Jan. 29 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday admitted an appeal filed by gangster Abu Salem against his sentencing in in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

In September last year, a special Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) court in Mumbai sentenced Salem to rigorous life imprisonment for his involvement in the 1993 Mumbai serial blasts case.

Salem has filed the appeal challenging his conviction. In the appeal, he also claimed that Indian courts did not adhere to the extradition undertakings and the extradition orders which were passed by Ministry of Justice and others in Portugal.

The appeal further said that the trial was conducted in an illegal manner and the designated court had erroneously and illegally convicted and sentenced the appellant. (ANI)