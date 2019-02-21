SC agrees to hear pleas seeking review of Rafale verdict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that it would consider the listing of pleas seeking review of its verdict in the Rafale case.

Former Union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Arun Shourie and senior advocate Prashant Bhushan had earlier moved the apex court, seeking review of its earlier judgement on the Rafale fighter jet deal.

"The combination (of the judges) of bench will have to be changed. It is very difficult. We will do something for it," the bench, also comprising Justices L N Rao and Sanjiv Khanna, said when Bhushan sought urgent listing of the petitions in the Rafale case.

Bhushan said that the review petitions filed by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh was defective. Besides Bhushan, Sinha and Shourie had moved the Supreme Court Monday seeking initiation of perjury proceedings against central government officials for allegedly giving "false or misleading" information in a sealed cover in the high-profile Rafale case.