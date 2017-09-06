SC allows 13-year-old rape victim to terminate 31-week-old pregnancy

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday allowed the 13-year-old rape victim to terminate her 31 week old pregnancy.

The apex court bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, Justice A. M. Khanwilkar and Justice Amitava Roy, passed the order for terminating the pregnancy.

While pronouncing the ruling, CJI Misra said that keeping in mind the age of the petitioner and the trauma she faced, the court is allowing her to terminate her pregnancy.

The court had directed to conduct the termination preferably on September 8.

In the last hearing, the apex court had directed the Chandigarh administration to give an immediate financial assistance of rupees one lakh each to the victim and her mother. The minor girl's mother moved the apex court, seeking its permission to terminate the pregnancy of her daughter. Earlier, on July 28, the top court had rejected a petition, on medical grounds, filed by another 10-year-old rape victim, who sought permission to terminate her 32-week-old pregnancy. The minor girl had recently delivered a child in Chandigarh.