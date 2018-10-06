SC allows DU student who missed exams due to pregnancy to attend classes

[India], Oct 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court has allowed a law student of Delhi University, who missed classes due to pregnancy, to attend classes for the next semester.

Ankita Meena wasn't allowed to write her fourth semester exams of the three-year LL.B. course as she failed to attend mandatory number of classes due to pregnancy.

A bench of Justice Kurian Joseph and Justice AM Khanwilkar issued a notice to the Delhi University on a plea filed by Meena. "Issue notice. The petitioner is permitted to attend the classes at her own risk, on completion of the required formalities," the bench said in its order.

The petitioner's counsels, Ashish Virmani and Himanshu Dhuper, contended before the bench that the specific rules of the university permit relaxation of attendance for pregnant students. As per the Delhi University rules, a married woman, who remains on maternity leave, is entitled to the benefit of relaxation in attendance for the said period, while calculation of her attendance, the plea claimed. Earlier, the Delhi High Court had dismissed her plea citing rules framed by the Bar Council of India. (ANI)