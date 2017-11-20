SC allows Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad

[India], November 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday allowed former finance minister P Chidambaram's son Karti Chidambaram to travel abroad for his daughter's admission in the UK.

Karti has been allowed to go abroad from December 1 to December 10, but with certain terms and conditions.

Karti is an accused in the alleged INX media case.

It has been alleged that Karti illegally took service charges for getting the Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) clearance to the INX Media for receiving funds from abroad worth Rs 305 crore in 2007, when his father P Chidambaram was the finance minister in Congress-led UPA government.

A lookout notice issued by the CBI on July 18 prevented Karti from travelling abroad without the investigating agency's permission. The apex court had rejected Karti's plea after the CBI opposed it, saying he might tamper with the evidence, which is very crucial for the ongoing investigation, in the country. (ANI)