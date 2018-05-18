SC allows Karti to visit foreign countries

[India] May 18 (ANI): Supreme Court on Friday allowed the son of former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram, Karti Chidambaram, accused in the INX media money laundering case, to travel to the United Kingdom, Germany, and Spain on business grounds.

He has only been allowed to visit the three countries from May 19 to 27, on the basis of extending cooperation with the agencies concerned whenever an investigation is launched.

According to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Karti is accused of laundering Rs 305 crore in the INX media case in 2007,

In March, Delhi High Court granted bail to Karti in the case. (ANI)