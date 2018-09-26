SC allows live streaming of proceedings

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday upheld the plea for live streaming of its proceedings.
Upholding a batch of petitions, a three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud directed the framing of rules to regulate the live streaming.
Supreme Court allows live streaming of court proceedings, says, 'it will start from the Supreme Court. Rules have to be followed for this. Live streaming of court proceedings will bring accountability into the judicial system." pic.twitter.com/UAWZVV9DcA— ANI (@ANI) September 26, 2018
A pilot project will start with a telecast of proceedings of the Chief Justice Court.
Justice Khanwilkar, also speaking for Chief Justice Misra, pronounced the judgement. Justice Chandrachud pronounced a separate but concurring judgement.
It will help in people not relying on second-hand information, encourage legal education and put the system under the sunlight, he said.