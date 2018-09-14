SC announces compensation for ISRO scientist Nambi Narayanan

[India], Sep 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court (SC) on Friday granted compensation of Rs 50 lakh to Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) scientist S. Nambi Narayanan, who was arrested in an alleged spy scandal in 1994. The apex court observed that the arrest of Narayanan was "needless" and "unnecessary".

A three-judge bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, also announced setting up of a committee which would be headed by retired Supreme Court judge DK Jain to investigate the role of Kerala police officials in the arrest of Narayanan.

After the announcement of the compensation, Narayanan told ANI, "I am yet to see the judgment. All I know is that Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation and a judicial inquiry will be conducted."

In its 32-page order, the Supreme Court observed that keeping in view of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) report on the case, suitable compensation has to be awarded, without any trace of doubt.

"We think it appropriate to direct the State of Kerala to pay a sum of Rs 50 lakh towards compensation to the appellant, S. Nambi Naraynan. The said amount shall be paid within eight weeks by the State," the Supreme Court observed.

V. Giri, senior counsel appearing for appellant Narayan, submitted that the grant of compensation is not the solution in a case of the present nature. He also argued that the authorities who were responsible to cause such kind of harrowing effect on the mind of the appellant should face legal consequences.

"A human being cries for justice when he feels that the insensible act has crucified his self-respect. That warrants a grant of compensation under the public law remedy," the top court said.

"There can be no scintilla of doubt that the appellant, a successful scientist having a national reputation, has been compelled to undergo immense humiliation. The lackadaisical attitude of the State police to arrest anyone and put him in police custody has made the appellant suffer the ignominy," the apex court noted. (ANI)