SC approves of special courts to hear cases against convicted politicians

[India], Dec 14 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday approved Central government's scheme for setting up 12 special courts to hear cases pending against tainted MPs, MLAs.

Earlier on Tuesday, December 12, the Central government filed an affidavit in the apex court to set up 12 special courts, to deal with cases against MPs and MLAs convicted of committing serious offences.

A petitioner has filed a PIL in the apex court to bar convicted politicians for life from contesting polls.

Earlier in April, the Centre had opposed the petition citing that there were already adequate provisions in the Representation of the People Act (RPA) to deal with it.

According to the legal regime under the RPA a politician convicted and sentenced to a jail term of two years or more shall be disqualified from contesting polls for six years from the date of his release from prison after conclusion of the term. (ANI)