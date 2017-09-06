SC ask Facebook, WhatsApp to file affidavit within four weeks on data sharing policy

[India], September 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday asked Facebook and WhatsApp to file a detailed affidavit on their data sharing policy within four weeks.

The apex court also asked Facebook and WhatsApp to give assurance that they won't transfer data of consumers to the third party.

The apex court bench was headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra, who was hearing the case. The matter has been fixed for further hearing till November 28.

Meanwhile, Senior Supreme Court lawyer, Arvind Dattar was arguing for WhatsApp in the Apex Court. (ANI)