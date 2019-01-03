SC asks Ahmed Patel to face trial in petition concerning Rajya Sabha elections

[India], Jan 3 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel to face the trial in the Gujarat High Court with respect to his election to the Rajya Sabha in 2017.

The petition against Patel has been filed by his rival Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Balwantsinh Rajput.

Refusing to interfere in a Gujarat High Court order, the top court opined in favour of High Court continuing with the trial in the case.

"In the meantime, the High Court shall proceed with the trial of the Election Petition," a division bench of the Apex Court, headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi and also comprising Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, said.

Patel had moved the Supreme Court and challenged the state High Court order which had dismissed his plea questioning the maintainability of Rajput's election petition. Patel had retained his Rajya Sabha seat during Rajya Sabha elections conducted in August 2017. Total 176 MLAs voted in the crucial elections, but two votes were declared invalid. The EC had declared votes of two Congress MLAs- Bhola Bhai Gohil and Raghav Bhai Patel- invalid. The decision was taken on a complaint of the Congress. (ANI)