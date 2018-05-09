SC asks ASI to improve upkeep of Taj

[India], May 9: A displeased Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) up for not taking care of the Taj Mahal.

In February and March this year, the apex court has also issued notices to the Uttar Pradesh government and the Centre to submit a draft vision document on how they wish to protect the Taj Mahal.

The apex court was hearing a plea filed by environmentalist M.C.Mehta, seeking protection of the historical monument. The court has also ordered demolition of a multi-level car parking facility near the Taj.

The court has already asked Taj Trapezium Zone (TTZ) authority to come up with a comprehensive action plan to protect the 17th century-built Mughal mausoleum. (ANI)