SC asks Centre's reply on plea seeking quashing of Section 377

[India] Apr 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file its response within a week in connection with a plea seeking scrapping of Section 377 of Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On April 21, executive director of Lalit Hotels, Keshav Suri had filed a plea in the apex court seeking to quash Section 377 which criminalises homosexuality

Earlier in 2009, the Delhi High Court had decriminalised Section 377, but the order was later set aside by a Supreme-Court bench.

Categorised as an unnatural offence, consensual sexual intercourse between persons of same sex is termed 'against the order of nature' under Section 377 of the IPC, and can be punishable by life imprisonment. (ANI)