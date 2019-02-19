SC asks WB govt not to take any coercive step against ex-IPS officer Bharati Ghosh

[India], Feb 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the West Bengal government not to take any coercive steps against former IPS officer Bharati Ghosh, who recently joined BJP.

A bench of the apex court, headed by Justice A K Sikri, passed the order and posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks.

Ghosh had approached the Supreme Court for quashing various FIRs that have been registered against her alleging that the state government is acting malafide and with vengeance against her for political reasons.

When the matter came up today, Mahesh Jethmalani, appearing for the petitioner, brought to the notice of the court the manner in which various FIRs have been registered against Ghosh. The state of West Bengal, represented by senior counsel Kapil Sibal, submitted that there is enough evidence with the police against the petitioner including her taped conversation. Due to the paucity of time, the court adjourned the matter for three weeks and directed the state government not to take any coercive step against Ghosh. (ANI)