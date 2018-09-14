SC awards ex-ISRO man Nambi Narayanan Rs 50 lakh compensation

I am yet to see the judgement. All I know is that Rs 50 lakh will be given as compensation and a judicial inquiry will be conducted: ISRO scientist Nambi Narayan pic.twitter.com/HKWxkhyz6w

Awarding the compensation, a bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice A.M. Khanwilkar and Justice D.Y. Chandrachud also directed the setting up of a Committee to inquire into the role of erring officials who Nambi Narayanan said had implicated him in the alleged Indian Space Research Organisation spy case.

The Committee would be headed by a retired judge and have a representative each from the Centre and the Kerala government.

The court verdict has come on a plea by Nambi Narayanan seeking probe into his framing in the false case by the Kerala Police and other agencies.

Nambi Narayanan had moved the top court challenging a Kerala High Court judgment that had upheld the state government's decision not to take action against the officials who had falsely implicated the scientist in the case in the mid-90s.