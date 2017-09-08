SC bans NEET agitations in Tamil Nadu

Chennai: The Supreme Court has banned agitations on NEET in Tamil Nadu. Political parties and pro-Tamil outfits have been staging state-wide protests over the suicide of a 17-year-old girl who had moved the Supreme Court against the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-based medical examinations. They sought immediate withdrawal of the entrance exam.

The SC on Friday directed the Tamil Nadu government to ensure no agitations takes place in the state over the NEET exam issue and issued a directive to the government to book anyone involved in stalling normal life in the state.

The state has been witnessing widespread protests after Anitha, the daughter of a daily wage earner, hanged herself at her house in Ariyalur district on September 1.

She was reportedly upset after reports emerged that the state would not be exempted from the ambit of NEET. She could not get a medical seat despite scoring high marks in class XII examination due to a poor showing in the entrance test.