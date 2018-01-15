SC calls coal allocation scam probe 'slow'

[India], Jan 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday observed that the progress in the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED)'s probe into the coal block allocation scam cases was "slow".

This was, however, opposed, by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) that told the Apex Court that it had made substantial progress in the probe against the former CBI Chief, Ranjit Sinha.

The Apex Court was hearing a plea filed by Santosh Bagrodia, the former Minister of State (MoS) Coal who is also an accused in the coal block allocation scam case.

The CBI had registered a corruption case against its former director Ranjit Sinha on allegations of abusing his authority to scuttle inquiries, investigations, and prosecutions in the coal block allocation cases. He happens to be the second CBI chief to have been booked by the agency in 2017. (ANI)