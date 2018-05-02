SC Collegium defers decision on Justice KM Joseph

[India] May 02 (ANI): The Supreme Court Collegium on Wednesday deferred its decision on the elevation of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice, Justice KM Joseph to the Supreme Court.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising of Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had earlier met to reconsider the case of Justice KM Joseph but deferred its decision on it.

On January 10, the Collegium had recommended the names of Justice KM Joseph and Justice Indu Malhotra for elevation to the Supreme Court.

The Centre cleared Justice Indu Malhotra's file but sent Justice Joseph's file back to the Collegium and asked it to reconsider its recommendation. The Centre notified Justice Indu Malhotra's appointment to the Supreme Court on April 26. (ANI)