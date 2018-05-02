SC Collegium likely to meet today to decide on Justice Joesph's elevation

[India], May 02 (ANI): The Supreme Court (SC) collegium meeting is expected to take place today which may again recommend the name of the Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice K M Joseph for elevation as a judge of the apex court.

Last week, the Centre sent back Justice Joseph's name for reconsideration while approving senior SC lawyer Indu Malhotra's name for SC judge post.

In the meeting, the five most senior judges of the apex court, Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices J Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, are likely to reiterate their earlier recommendation.

Justice Joseph's name was recommended along with senior advocate of the top court and now SC Judge, Justice Malhotra, in January. Indu Malhotra was sworn in as the judge of the Supreme Court on April 27, becoming the first woman lawyer to be directly appointed from the Bar. (ANI)