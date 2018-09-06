  1. Sify.com
  SC collegium recommends 5 lawyers as Delhi HC judges

Last Updated: Thu, Sep 06, 2018 21:03 hrs

[India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium has recommended the elevation of five advocates - Jyoti Singh, Prateek Jalan, Anup Jairam Bhambhani, Sanjeev Narula and Manoj Kumar Ohri - to the Delhi High Court as judges.

In total, nine names were recommended. However, the proposal regarding the elevation of Krishnendu Datta, Saurabh Kirpal, Priya Kumar, and Sanjoy Ghose has been deferred by the collegium.

The recommendation was made by the then Acting Chief Justice of the Delhi High Court on October 13, 2017, in consultation with her two senior-most colleagues. (ANI)



