SC collegium to reiterate Justice KM Joseph's name for elevation

[India], May 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court collegium on Friday unanimously agreed to reiterate the recommendation for appointment of Uttarakhand High Court Chief Justice KM Joseph as a Supreme Court judge.

However, the collegium also decided that the said reiteration should be accompanied by the recommendation of the names of Chief Justices of High Courts for elevation for which detailed discussion is required.

The decision was taken at a meeting held today. The next meeting will be held on May 16 evening.

The collegium, headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and comprising of Justices Jasti Chelameswar, Ranjan Gogoi, Madan B Lokur and Kurian Joseph, had earlier met on May 2 to reconsider the issue, but had deferred the decision on the same. Justice Joseph's name was recommended by the collegium in January along with senior advocate of the top court and now top court judge Justice Indu Malhotra. The Centre cleared Justice Malhotra's file, but sent Justice Joseph's file back to the collegium and asked it to reconsider its recommendation. (ANI)