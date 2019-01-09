SC commutes Pune bus accident convict's death penalty to life sentence

[India], Jan 9 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday commuted to life imprisonment the death sentence awarded to bus driver Santosh Mane, convicted for killing nine people in 2012, by mowing them down in Pune.

A bench headed by Justice AK Sikri commuted the death penalty to life imprisonment.

On January 25, 2012, Mane, a Maharashtra state transport driver, had mowed down nine persons. A year later, he was awarded death sentence by a sessions court.

In 2014, Mane had appealed before the Bombay High Court, which, too, upheld his death penalty.(ANI)