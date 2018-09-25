SC constitutes committee over prison reforms

[India], Sep 25 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday constituted a three-member committee to recommend measures on prison reforms.

The committee, headed by apex court's Justice (retd.) Amitava Roy will look into the problems in prisons across the country and suggest measures to tackle them.

Government officials will also assist the committee and submit a report before the top court in a stipulated time period.

The panel will also examine the issue of overcrowding in jails and suggest measures to provide a reformatory environment and basic facilities to the prisoners.

The apex court was hearing a case relating to inhuman conditions in 1,382 prisons across the country. (ANI)