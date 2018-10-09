SC declines early hearing of Sabarimala review plea

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declined an early hearing of petitions seeking recall of a Constitution Bench judgment allowing entry of women in the age group of 10 to 50 years into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala dedicated to Lord Ayyappa.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi declined the plea. A review plea is considered by the judges of the bench that had delivered the verdict.

The Nair Service Society (NSS) and others had moved the top court on Monday (October 8) seeking the recall. Meanwhile, the Kerala government has said that it would take steps for implementing the judgment.