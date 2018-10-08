SC declines plea to regulate non-religious education at Madarsas, Gurukuls

[India], Oct 8 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday rejected a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking regulation of non-religious education being imparted in Madarsas, Maktabahs and Gurukuls across the country.

A bench, comprising of Justice Madan B Lokur and Justice Deepak Gupta, declined to entertain the plea but allowed the petitioners to approach respective High Court.

The PIL was filed by social activist Sunil Saraogi and advocate Akhruzzaman, seeking directions for the Centre and state governments to "take appropriate steps in a time-bound manner for regulating the education being imparted at all Madarsas, Maktabahs and Gurukuls in India".

The plea also sought direction for the Centre and state governments to establish uniform standards of proficiency and excellence with respect to education being imparted by these institutes. For regulating of non-religious education imparted at Madarsas, Maktabahs and Gurukuls, recognised or otherwise, the PIL said that the Centre and state governments should bring all of them within a regulated and recognised legal framework by mandatory registration with them. The PIL claimed that more than 1.5 million young Indians are being educated at such institutes without any comprehensive and holistic framework, thus devoid of any standards of excellence and inhibiting their complete growth. The petition further claimed that there is no clarity with respect to the "recognition and status of the certificates issued by such institutes or their respective boards vis-a`-vis admission in Universities and eligibility for appearing in various competitive exams such as the Civil Services, Banks, Defense Services and other such examinations".(ANI)