SC defers hearing on Jagannath Temple to March 5

[India], Feb 27 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday deferred the hearing in the Puri's Jagannath Temple case to March 5 due to unavailability of Justice AK Sikri.

Former Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar, who was last month appointed as amicus curiae to assist the court in framing guidelines for managing the administrative affairs of the temple, told the apex court today that he had visited the Jagannath Temple in Odisha on February 23 in compliance with the court's order.

Kumar further sought more time to file his response with respect to his visit.

He submitted to the apex court that he met all the stakeholders in the case, including the king of Puri and servitors during his visit to the temple. Earlier it was reported that the apex court-appointed amicus curiae will hold discussions with Shree Jagannath Temple Administration (SJTA), Puri Shankaracharya and servitors over the implementation of 12 proposals. The appointment of Kumar came after Gopal Subramanium last year stepped down from his post. (ANI)