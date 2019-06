[India], May 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday deferred till May 27 the hearing on a writ petition seeking a direction to the Maharashtra government not to implement the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) quota in post-graduate medical admissions in the state.

The petition, filed by Janhit Abhiyan, had come up before a vacation bench of Justices Arun Mishra, Bhushan Ramkrishna Gavai and Surya Kant. (ANI)