SC demands Centre's response in SSC scam case

[India], Mar 12 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to file its response on a lawyer's plea seeking probe into the alleged leak of Staff Selection Commission (SSC) question papers leak scam.

The SSC examination was conducted in February.

It was later revealed that the examination papers for the commission were allegedly leaked.

The SSC in a notice on February 24 said the exam held on February 21 was delayed due to 'technical reasons' and would be re-conducted on March 9.

Meanwhile, youth Congress earlier in the day protested against the alleged leak here at four locations -- Lajpat Nagar near Haldiram, Peeragarhi, Noida Gate, and Badarpur Border. The Centre had on March 5 agreed to conduct a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the matter after the aspirants took to streets in protest of the alleged leak. (ANI)