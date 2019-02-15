SC directs Centre to appoint Information Commissioners 'from all streams'

[India] Feb 15 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed the Centre to appoint Information Commissioners from 'all streams, not just bureaucrats' in order to fill the vacant posts at the center and state level Information Commission within six months.

The apex court also directed the government to bring transparency in the appointment process. It has ordered the Search Committee to make the selection criteria in choosing the candidates public.

Hearing a case, the bench observed, "Centre and state governments should ensure selection of Information Commissioners and chiefs of state Information Commissions to be at par with Election Commissioner."

For the future vacancies, the top court said the process of filling up the vacancies should be initiated in two months prior to the vacant of posts. Last month, during the hearing, the court had questioned the Centre over the appointment of only bureaucrats to fill the vacant post of Information Commissioner, The top court was hearing a plea filed by RTI activist Anjali Bhardwaj, Commodore Lokesh Batra (retired) and Amrita Johri who stated that over 23,500 appeals and complaints are pending with the CIC (Central Information Commission) as posts of Information Commissioners are lying vacant. The petitioners sought direction from the top court to ensure that appointments of Information Commissioners are made in a timely and transparent manner. (ANI)