SC directs Centre to create mechanism to examine legislators' assets

[India], Feb 16 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday directed Centre to create a permanent institutional mechanism to periodically collect data of legislators and their respective associates and examine in every case whether there is a disproportionate increase in the assets.

The top court further observed that the system created must also recommend action in appropriate cases either to prosecute the legislator and/or legislator's respective associates or place information before the appropriate legislature to consider the eligibility of such legislators to continue to be members of the concerned House.

In a bid to ensure transparency in the functioning of the government and bureaucracy, the court further stated that candidates will have to disclose details of any government contracts held by the candidate or their spouse or dependents. The top court further noted that non- disclosure of assets and sources of income of the electoral candidates and their associates would constitute a corrupt practice. The apex court also said that accumulation of wealth in the hands of elected representatives of the people without any known or by questionable sources of income paves way for the rule of mafia substituting the rule of law. Earlier in the day, the apex court bench comprising of Justice J Chekameswar and S Abdul Nazeer passed an order that candidates contesting elections will now have to disclose their source of income along with their family members. Earlier, the candidates were only required to reveal their income in Form 26. The top court was hearing a petition filed by an NGO Lok Prahari which sought a direction in this matter.(ANI)