SC directs Centre to include experts' advice to curb stubble burning

[India] Dec 13 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Centre to include certain experts in task force from agriculture and health so that they give suggestions and remedies on stubble burning.

The direction has come so that a comprehensive remedy is taken up, including the suggestions given by the petitioner in the case, lawyer, R K Kapoor.

Earlier on November 13, the Supreme Court lawyer brought the air pollution issue before a bench helmed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dipak Misra, seeking its direction to tackle the annual air pollution crisis in the national capital.

Kapoor has sought immediate action against stubble burning and construction dust. The bench headed by Justice Misra and comprising of Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud decided to hear the matter at the end of the board today. (ANI)