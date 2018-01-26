SC directs Delhi HC to protect interests of Assotech Windsor Court buyers

[India] Jan. 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court has directed the Delhi High Court to protect the interest of home buyers in the Assotech Windsor Court project.

A division bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Arun Mishra, said, "The Delhi High Court must protect the interest of these home buyers who had approached the Apex Court for relief in the Assotech case."

The court passed the judgment after hearing a number of petitions from the home buyers against real estate major, Assotech Private Limited.

Challenging the winding up of the real eatate company, Assotech Private Limited, 100 odd home buyers of Assotech Windsor Court project, had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) before the Apex Court seeking its direction and intervention to keep their interests intact. Supreme Court lawyer and Advocate on Record (AoR) Ashwarya Sinha, the counsel appearing for many petitioners, submitted to the top court that "the petitioners have invested their hard earned money in the project, Assotech Windsor Court, situated in Noida Sector - 76. If the company, would be closed down, without the interest of homebuyers being secured, the same would cause severe hardships to these home buyers". A petition copy, which is exclusively accessed by ANI, claimed that this very petition was filed in the Apex Court keeping in view the interest of justice for homebuyers. The top court had, after hearing the arguments and submissions by Sinha, said, "The Delhi High Court will keep in mind the interests of home buyers before any order is passed into the case." (ANI)