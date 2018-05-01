SC directs HCs to expeditiously monitor all POCSO cases

[India], May 01 (ANI): The Supreme Court, on Tuesday, directed all the High Courts to constitute a committee dedicated to expeditiously monitor and regulate all Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act cases.

The apex court has also directed the Director General of Police of all the states to form a Special Task Force to ensure that strict investigations are conducted on the same.

This comes in the wake of increasing incidents of rape of minors, with the Union Cabinet, on April 21, approving an amendment in the POCSO Act, green-lighting the death sentence to rapists of children below 12 years of age. (ANI)