[India], March 1 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging the appointment of Lieutenant General (Retd.) Dalbir Singh Suhag as the head of the Army's Eastern Command in 2012.

The plea, filed by retired Lieutenant General Ravi Dastane, was dismissed by a top court bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud.

Suhag, who was appointed as the head of the Eastern Command in 2012, rose to become the country's Army Chief in July 2014. He retired in December 2016. (ANI)