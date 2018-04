[India], Apr 4 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed all petitions associated with Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) question paper leaks.

The Apex Court, headed by Justice S. A. Bobde and also comprising Justice L. Nageswar Rao, dismissed five petitions after not finding any merit in their respective pleas.

The question papers of class XII Economics and class X Mathematics exams held on March 26 and March 28 respectively, were leaked on Whatsapp. (ANI)