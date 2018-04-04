SC dismisses all petitions related to CBSE exam paper leaks

New Delhi: The Supreme Court today dismissed all petitions related to the CBSE's question paper leaks, saying it won't interfere with any of the Board's decision on a re-exam.

The CBSE earlier announced that the Class 12 Economics exam would be held again, on April 25. It also decided against holding a retest for the Class 10 math course.

The top court also turned down plea for a CBI inquiry into the leaks of the Class 10 Mathematics paper and the Class 12 Economics paper. It dismissed a batch of petitions filed by students and parents.

The CBSE yesterday decided to not hold a re-examination for the Class 10 mathematics course even though the question paper for the earlier test was leaked. Its decision came after a thorough analysis and evaluation of the answer sheets showed no specific trend that the leak had impacted the exam outcome, CBSE said. Meanwhile, three people, including two teachers of a private school, were arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday for their suspected roles in leakage of the Class 12 economics paper.