SC dismisses bail cancellation plea against MLA in wife's murder case

[India], Apr. 18 (ANI): Supreme Court on Wednesday dismissed the appeal filed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) seeking bail cancellation of Uttar Pradesh MLA Amanmani Tripathi, who is accused of his wife's murder.

In 2015, Tripathi's wife Sara Singh died when the car they were travelling in met an accident on National Highway-2 in Firozabad district.

However, Sara's mother Seema Singh alleged that her daughter was killed at the behest of Amanmani's father Amarmani, who, along with his wife, is serving life imprisonment for the murder of noted poet Madhumita Shukla.

Soon after Sara's death, Seema demanded that the case be transferred to the CBI for investigation, which was subsequently done so on the recommendation of the then chief minister Akhilesh Yadav. Thereafter, the CBI took Aman into custody for investigation. However, the Allahabad High Court in March last year granted bail to the MLA. Following this, the CBI, last year, filed a petition seeking cancellation of his bail. (ANI)